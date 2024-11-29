Shanghai Zendai Announces Key Financial Transactions

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (HK:0755) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd., now known as Devgreat Group Limited, has announced significant financial transactions, including a loan extension and assignment agreement with Power Rider, and an extended financial assistance arrangement with Myway Developments. Additionally, the company has renewed its framework agreement for property management services for three more years, continuing its collaboration with Haimen Zendai. These strategic moves aim to bolster the company’s financial position and operational capabilities in the real estate sector.

For further insights into HK:0755 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.