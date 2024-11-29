News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Zendai Announces Key Financial Transactions

November 29, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (HK:0755) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd., now known as Devgreat Group Limited, has announced significant financial transactions, including a loan extension and assignment agreement with Power Rider, and an extended financial assistance arrangement with Myway Developments. Additionally, the company has renewed its framework agreement for property management services for three more years, continuing its collaboration with Haimen Zendai. These strategic moves aim to bolster the company’s financial position and operational capabilities in the real estate sector.

For further insights into HK:0755 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.