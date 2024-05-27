News & Insights

Shanghai XNG Holdings Schedules AGM for Key Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Shanghai XNG Holdings Limited (HK:3666) has released an update.

Shanghai XNG Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in Shanghai on June 28, 2024. Shareholders will consider adopting the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, re-electing independent non-executive directors, and re-appointing auditors with the authorization for the board to set their remuneration. Additionally, the meeting will address resolutions on the issuance of additional shares and setting the aggregate limit for such issuances to 20% of the issued shares as of the resolution date.

