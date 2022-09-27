Shanghai vows to promote delivery of homes, keep property market sound

China's commercial hub Shanghai said it will strengthen efforts to promote delivery of residential houses and ensure the steady and sound development of the property market, according to a local government statement of policy support on Wednesday.

The COVID-hit city released 22 economic measures to prop up growth, including offering subsidies to film theatres and gyms.

