Shanghai vows to promote delivery of homes, keep property market sound

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub Shanghai said it will strengthen efforts to promote delivery of residential houses and ensure the steady and sound development of the property market, according to a local government statement of policy support on Wednesday.

The COVID-hit city released 22 economic measures to prop up growth, including offering subsidies to film theatres and gyms.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.