Shanghai-traded Zhenro Properties bond suspended after 'abnormal fluctuations'

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Trade in a Zhenro Properties Group 6158.HK September 2024 exchange-traded bond CN175097=SS was suspended on Monday following "abnormal fluctuations", the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement.

Exchange data showed the bond jumped more than 22% at the market open on Monday, triggering an automatic suspension, though only one trade was recorded.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

