Shanghai-traded Zhenro Properties bond suspended after 'abnormal fluctuations'

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Trade in a Zhenro Properties Group September 2024 exchange-traded bond was suspended on Monday following "abnormal fluctuations", the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement.

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Trade in a Zhenro Properties Group 6158.HK September 2024 exchange-traded bond CN175097=SS was suspended on Monday following "abnormal fluctuations", the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement.

Exchange data showed the bond jumped more than 22% at the market open on Monday, triggering an automatic suspension, though only one trade was recorded.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters