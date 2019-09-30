Shanghai to phase out lower-end diesel trucks by 2022

Corrects year to 2022 in first paragraph

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The municipal government of Shanghai, China's financial capital, is aiming to wipe out some 120,000 lower-end diesel-powered trucks by 2022 to help cut air pollution, according to a report on the central government's website on Monday.

The city had by end of last year 120,000 so-called "national three" diesel trucks, 2.9% of its total vehicle fleet registered and making up 30% of the city's total vehicle emission of nitrogen oxides and 46% of particles.

Starting from April 1 2020, the Shanghai government will start banning the polluting diesel trucks running in certain highways in the city and expand in stages to cover the outmost highways surrounding the metropolitan, said the report, citing Shanghai's official newspaper "Liberation Daily".

Subsidies will be granted to truck operators who phase out the vehicles ahead of schedules, ranging between 3,000 yuan to 116,000 yuan per vehicle depending on the tonnages.

Diesel-fuelled coaches will also be subsidised if removed earlier than required, the report said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)

