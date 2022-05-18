Shanghai to expand work resumption in zero-COVID areas in early June - vice mayor

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - The COVID-19-hit financial hub of Shanghai will start to allow more businesses in zero-COVID areas to resume normal operations from the start of June, deputy mayor Zhang Wei said on Thursday as the city prepares for the end of lockdown.

Zhang told a news briefing that the economy has been steadily returning to normal, with daily container throughput at Shanghai's ports now at around 90% of levels a year ago.

