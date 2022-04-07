Shanghai to cap foreign flight load factors at 40% -sources

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai city will cap load factors of international flights by foreign airlines at 40% from next Monday until the end of April, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

That compared with the previous cap of 75%, as China looks to prevent imported COVID-19 cases.

The city, China's most populous, is grappling with the country's largest COVID outbreak, locking down nearly all of its 26 million residents and massively disrupting daily life and business.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh)

