Shanghai to cap foreign flight load factors at 40% -sources

China's Shanghai city will cap load factors of international flights by foreign airlines at 40% from next Monday until the end of April, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

That compared with the previous cap of 75%, as China looks to prevent imported COVID-19 cases.

The city, China's most populous, is grappling with the country's largest COVID outbreak, locking down nearly all of its 26 million residents and massively disrupting daily life and business.

