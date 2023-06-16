Shanghai tin hits 8-week high amid supply concerns

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - Tin prices in Shanghai rallied to an eight-week peak on Friday, as recent production cuts in China fanned supply concerns at a time demand is set to pick up, also ahead of an upcoming ban by the world's major ore supplier Myanmar.

The most-traded July tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SSNcv1 ended day-time trade 2% higher at 220,240 yuan ($30,923.03) a metric ton, the highest since April 20.

Refined tin production in China's southwestern Yunnan province, southern Jiangxi and Guangxi declined recently because of tightening raw material supplies, according to the International Tin Association (ITA).

ITA estimated Chinese refined tin May output at 14,400 metric tons, sliding 8.3% from the prior month and down 12.2% on-year.

Guangxi Huaxi Nonferrous Metal 600301.SS, a leading tin producer, told Reuters on Thursday, its Laibin smelter has entered regular maintenance from around May 27 and it would continue for about 45 to 50 days.

The company produces around 1,000 metric tons of refined tin monthly.

Declined quality of tin mines, environmental protection and political issues will limit global tin supplies, analysts said.

Yinman Mining, a unit under Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining 000426.SZ, halted production from June 9 for about one month for a technology upgrade, it said in a statement on June.8.

Supply issues could exacerbate further with Myanmar's ethnic minority Wa militia set to suspend all work at mines in areas it controls from August.

The tight supply coincides with improving tin demand from the white goods sector - air conditioning, washing machines and refrigerator - during the peak demand summer season.

State-backed research house Antaike expects June's output to remain at a level of 15,000 metric tons.

Analysts at Guosen Futures forecast a deficit of 12,000 metric tons in the global refined tin market, adding the gap will expand in the next three years with more demand from semi-conductor, auto, electronics and solar industries.

($1 = 7.1222 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.