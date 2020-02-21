Shanghai stocks seal best week in 10 months on Beijing's stimulus

Shanghai shares add 0.3%, blue-chips up 0.1%

Market cheered by potential monetary, fiscal support

China reports more new cases but downward trend intact

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks closed higher on Friday, with the index marking its best week since last April, as Chinese policymakers vowed to help companies hurt by the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.3% at 3,039.67. The index climbed 4.2% this week, its biggest weekly gain since April 2019.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 firmed 0.1% on Friday. It posted a weekly gain of 4.1%, the most since last June.

** Both indexes hit fresh one-month highs during the session.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS eased 0.5%, the information technology sector .CSI000915 rallied 2.6% and healthcare shares .CSI300HC gained 0.3%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC rose 1.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT climbed 1.8%, having touched its highest since July 2016 earlier in the session.

** China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, although the rise in infections remained at its slowest pace since January, a downward trend that the World Health Organization has called encouraging.

** China has rolled out a raft of supportive measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

** The Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday it will speed up studying new fiscal, tax financial, insurance measures to support companies to counter the impact of the epidemic.

** As widely expected, the People's Bank of China slashed a key benchmark rate this week and said it would extend credit, provide favourable loans or rates to firms involved in controlling the epidemic.

** "Additional easing measures, if announced, could sustain the positive sentiment even longer and lead to near-term A-share outperformance versus the offshore Chinese equity market," Morgan Stanley's analysts wrote in a note on Friday.

** The earliest vaccine for the coronavius will be submitted for clinical trials around late April, China's Vice Science and Technology Minister Xu Nanping said on Friday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.9%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.4%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.14% weaker at 7.0331 per U.S. dollar by 0710 GMT.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 0.3%, while the CSI300 has risen 1.3%. Shanghai stocks have gained 2.1% so far this month.

** About 36.46 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, highest since last April. The volume in the previous trading session was 34.57 billion.

** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Noah Sin; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

