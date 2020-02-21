Shanghai stocks seal best week in 10 months on Beijing's stimulus

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Noah Sin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Aly Song / Reuters

Shanghai stocks closed higher on Friday, with the index marking its best week since last April, as Chinese policymakers vowed to help companies hurt by the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Shanghai shares add 0.3%, blue-chips up 0.1%

Market cheered by potential monetary, fiscal support

China reports more new cases but downward trend intact

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks closed higher on Friday, with the index marking its best week since last April, as Chinese policymakers vowed to help companies hurt by the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.3% at 3,039.67. The index climbed 4.2% this week, its biggest weekly gain since April 2019.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 firmed 0.1% on Friday. It posted a weekly gain of 4.1%, the most since last June.

** Both indexes hit fresh one-month highs during the session.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS eased 0.5%, the information technology sector .CSI000915 rallied 2.6% and healthcare shares .CSI300HC gained 0.3%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC rose 1.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT climbed 1.8%, having touched its highest since July 2016 earlier in the session.

** China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, although the rise in infections remained at its slowest pace since January, a downward trend that the World Health Organization has called encouraging.

** China has rolled out a raft of supportive measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

** The Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday it will speed up studying new fiscal, tax financial, insurance measures to support companies to counter the impact of the epidemic.

** As widely expected, the People's Bank of China slashed a key benchmark rate this week and said it would extend credit, provide favourable loans or rates to firms involved in controlling the epidemic.

** "Additional easing measures, if announced, could sustain the positive sentiment even longer and lead to near-term A-share outperformance versus the offshore Chinese equity market," Morgan Stanley's analysts wrote in a note on Friday.

** The earliest vaccine for the coronavius will be submitted for clinical trials around late April, China's Vice Science and Technology Minister Xu Nanping said on Friday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.9%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.4%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.14% weaker at 7.0331 per U.S. dollar by 0710 GMT.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 0.3%, while the CSI300 has risen 1.3%. Shanghai stocks have gained 2.1% so far this month.

** About 36.46 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, highest since last April. The volume in the previous trading session was 34.57 billion.

** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Noah Sin; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More