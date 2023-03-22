Shanghai stock exchange to review Syngenta's IPO on March 29 - filing

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock exchange said on Wednesday it has scheduled a review of Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's initial share offering (IPO) plan, according to a filing posted on the exchange.

The bourse will review Syngenta's IPO proposal on March 29, the filing said.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

