News & Insights

Commodities

Shanghai stock exchange to review Syngenta IPO application on June 16

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

June 09, 2023 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock exchange will review Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's application for listing on its main board on June 16, a filing posted on the exchange showed on Friday.

Last month, Syngenta withdrew its application to float on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market to seek a listing on the main board instead.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.