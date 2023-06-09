Shanghai stock exchange to review Syngenta IPO application on June 16

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock exchange will review Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's application for listing on its main board on June 16, a filing posted on the exchange showed on Friday.

Last month, Syngenta withdrew its application to float on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market to seek a listing on the main board instead.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by)

