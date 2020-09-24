Shanghai Stock Exchange suspends trading of two Evergrande bonds

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Friday that it had temporarily suspended trading in two bonds issued by Evergrande Real Estate Group due to abnormal fluctuations.

The suspensions applied to the company's 6.27% May 2023 and 6.8% May 2024 bonds. CN155406SH=, CN155407SH=

