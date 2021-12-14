Shanghai Stock Exchange suspends Shanghai Shimao bond after abnormal fluctuations

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended trade of Shanghai Shimao Co's 600823.SS September 2024 puttable exchange-traded bond CN155719SH= after it experienced "abnormal fluctuations".

Exchange data showed the bond fell 24% to 38 yuan before it was suspended.

