Shanghai Stock Exchange suspends Shanghai Shimao bond after abnormal fluctuations

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended trade of Shanghai Shimao Co's 600823.SS September 2024 puttable exchange-traded bond CN155719SH= after it experienced "abnormal fluctuations".

Exchange data showed the bond fell 24% to 38 yuan before it was suspended.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.