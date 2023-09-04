News & Insights

Shanghai Stock Exchange signs MOU with the Saudi Exchange

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 04, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock exchange said it signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Saudi Exchange in Riyadh on Sunday, to lay the foundation for future cooperation.

Both exchanges will explore cooperation opportunities in cross-listings, fintech, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and research, the Shanghai exchange said in a statement on Monday.

"We are happy to cooperate with the Saudi Exchange," said Cai Jianchun, general manager of the Shanghai exchange. "We look forward to jointly promoting product cooperation including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and deepen the connection between the two capital markets."

China and Saudi Arabia's stock exchanges had been in talks to allow ETFs to list on each other's bourses, three sources told Reuters last month, as the countries look to deepen financial ties amid warming diplomatic relations.

The Shanghai exchange had signed MOUs with 57 offshore institutions, and it will steadily promote diversified cooperation with overseas exchanges, the exchange said.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.