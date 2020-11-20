Shanghai stock exchange says to strengthen bond risk management

Twinnie Siu Reuters
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shanghai stock exchange said on Friday it would strengthen corporate bond risk management after recent bond defaults of Chinese firms have prompted market concerns. [nL4N2I61MJ]

The exchange adhered to "zero tolerance" for major violations of laws and regulations, it said in a statement posted on its website, adding that it would take measures to maintain market order and protect investor's interests.

Reuters

