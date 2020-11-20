Shanghai stock exchange says to strengthen bond risk management

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai stock exchange said on Friday it would strengthen corporate bond risk management after recent bond defaults of Chinese firms have prompted market concerns.

The exchange adhered to "zero tolerance" for major violations of laws and regulations, it said in a statement posted on its website, adding that it would take measures to maintain market order and protect investor's interests.

