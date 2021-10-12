Shanghai stock exchange resumes review of Syngenta's IPO - exchange filing

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock exchange resumed a review of Swiss agrochemicals giant Syngenta Group's planned initial public offering on Tuesday, according to a filing on the exchange website.

The review process was previously suspended because Syngenta needed to update its listing application with its latest financial reports.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Colin Qian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

