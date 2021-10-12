Commodities

Shanghai stock exchange resumes review of Syngenta's IPO - exchange filing

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock exchange resumed a review of Swiss agrochemicals giant Syngenta Group's planned initial public offering on Tuesday, according to a filing on the exchange website.

The review process was previously suspended because Syngenta needed to update its listing application with its latest financial reports.

