Shanghai stock exchange halts HNA Group bond trading, citing fluctuations

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published

The Shanghai Stock Exchange temporarily suspended on Wednesday trading in a bond sold by HNA Group, citing abnormal fluctuations.

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange temporarily suspended on Wednesday trading in a bond sold by HNA Group, citing abnormal fluctuations.

Trading in the 7.1% bond, which was due Wednesday, was suspended between 09:34 and 10:04 local time, according to an exchange statement. The bond was suspended from trading again after a brief resumption.

Earlier on Wednesday, HNA Group apologised to investors for a rushed bondholder meeting held on Tuesday in which the struggling conglomerate sought a one-year extension of the bond.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More