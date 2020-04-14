Shanghai stock exchange halts HNA Group bond trading, citing fluctuations

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange temporarily suspended on Wednesday trading in a bond sold by HNA Group, citing abnormal fluctuations.

Trading in the 7.1% bond, which was due Wednesday, was suspended between 09:34 and 10:04 local time, according to an exchange statement. The bond was suspended from trading again after a brief resumption.

Earlier on Wednesday, HNA Group apologised to investors for a rushed bondholder meeting held on Tuesday in which the struggling conglomerate sought a one-year extension of the bond.

