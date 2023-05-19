Shanghai stock exchange accepts Syngenta's IPO application to main board -filing

HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock exchange has accepted Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's application for listing on its main board, a filing posted on the exchange showed on Friday.

Syngenta withdrew its application to float on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market on Thursday.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

