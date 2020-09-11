Shanghai stock exchange accepts JD.com fintech affiliate's IPO application
HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai's stock exchange on Friday accepted JD.com Inc's JD.O9618.HK fintech affiliate's application for a listing on its Nasdaq-stlye STAR Market.
Jingdong Digits Technology Holding Co Ltd, also known as JD Digits, plans to raise about 20 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) from the offering to replenish capital and to invest in areas such as big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, it said in a regulatory filing.
The company has not yet disclosed details about the pricing of its shares.
Guotai Junan Securities are among the underwriters for the offering.
($1 = 6.8330 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Colin Qian in Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens)
