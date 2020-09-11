US Markets
Shanghai stock exchange accepts JD.com fintech affiliate's IPO application

Twinnie Siu Reuters
Colin Qian Reuters
Shanghai's stock exchange on Friday accepted JD.com Inc's fintech affiliate's application for a listing on its Nasdaq-stlye STAR Market.

Jingdong Digits Technology Holding Co Ltd, also known as JD Digits, plans to raise about 20 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) from the offering to replenish capital and to invest in areas such as big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company has not yet disclosed details about the pricing of its shares.

Guotai Junan Securities are among the underwriters for the offering.

($1 = 6.8330 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Colin Qian in Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens)

