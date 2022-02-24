Shanghai steel futures fall on Russia-Ukraine conflict, low downstream demand

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese steel prices fell on Friday on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and were set for weekly declines, due to uncertainty regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and subdued downstream demand.

The most-active steel rebar futures SRBcv1 on the Shanghai bourse fell 2.6% to 4,581 yuan ($725.47) per tonne as of 0330 GMT. They set to lose 4% this week.

Hot rolled coils SHHCcv1 used in the manufacturing sector declined 1.7% to 4,768 yuan a tonne, and stainless steel prices SHSScv1 dropped 3.3% to 17,750 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 slipped 2.5% to 685 yuan per tonne, following spot 62% iron ore which dipped $1 to $139.5 a tonne on Thursday, data from SteelHome consultancy showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"There are concerns that the Ukraine-Russia tension could worsen relationship between China and the United States, which might hurt steel products exports," said Cheng Peng, analyst with SinoSteel Futures.

Huatai Futures said that recovery for steel consumption in China has been slow and failed market expectation, adding that demand optimism is easing, according to an analyst note.

Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Thursday it maintained "positive" expectations for iron ore price in the long term on global economic recovery.

Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 remained constraint following state planner's price controls. They faltered 1.4% to 2,595 yuan per tonne.

Coke prices DCJcv1 fell 2.3% to 3,315 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3145 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

