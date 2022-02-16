Shanghai stainless steel shines, but Dalian iron ore struggles

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures jumped to their highest in more than three months on Wednesday, boosted by high input costs and optimism over demand, while iron ore remained pressured by Beijing's sustained efforts to stem any market irregularities.

The most-traded stainless steel for March delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SHSScv1 ended daytime trading 3.4% higher at 19,295 yuan ($3,046.21) a tonne, after earlier touching 19,355 yuan, its highest since Oct. 27.

Shanghai stainless steel has gained nearly 12% this year, outshining other commodities in top metals consumer China's ferrous complex, as prices of key raw material nickel rose on tight supply concerns.

Replenishment demand from Chinese downstream enterprises after this month's Spring Festival is expected to support stainless steel prices, Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Seasonally-tight supply of nickel ore from the Philippines, China's biggest source of the material, has also provided support to nickel prices, they said.

In contrast, the most-active May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.1% to 720 yuan a tonne, stretching losses to a third day.

Chinese regulators will meet with iron ore traders on Feb. 17 in an effort to ensure market stability, following a recent price rally. Dalian iron ore has shed 16% since hitting a 5-1/2-month peak last week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month March iron ore contract SZZFH2 climbed 3.1% to $140.15 a tonne by 0720 GMT, after a three-session rout.

In the spot market, benchmark 62% iron ore tumbled nearly 11% in three sessions to hit $136 a tonne on Tuesday, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"Authorities in Beijing have stepped up actions to stop prices overheating amid renewed efforts to keep inflation in check," said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.9% after two days of losses, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 1.5%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 climbed 2% and coke DCJcv1 advanced 2.2%.

China ferrous futures' year-to-date performance

