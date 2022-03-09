Shanghai stainless steel retreats on caution over nickel volatility

By Min Zhang and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures dropped on Wednesday, after opening more than 7% higher, as cautious investors assessed the uncertainties caused by surging prices of raw material nickel.

The most-active stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SHSScv1, for April delivery, dropped as much as 4.2% to 20,655 yuan ($3,270.11) a tonne, after hitting 24,785 yuan per tonne earlier during the session. The contract closed down 2.3%.

"Current stainless steel prices have deprived from its own supply and demand fundamentals," said Fu Zhiwen, analyst with Huatai Futures.

Fu also added that once the nickel turmoil on the London Metal Exchange (LME) comes to an end, stainless steel prices could drop back within reasonable range.

The LME was forced to halt nickel trading after prices more than doubled to over $100,000 per tonne on Tuesday. Shanghai nickel contract SNIcv1 hit a trading limit of 17% on Wednesday.

All other steel products on the Shanghai bourse fell. Steel rebar SRBcv1, for May delivery, dipped 1.5% to 4,907 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils SHHCcv1 used in the manufacturing sector slipped 2.2% to 5,121 yuan per tonne.

Data from China's statistics bureau showed that the country's factory inflation in February eased to the slowest annual pace in eight months, but a pick-up in coming months is expected on rising global commodity prices.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DJMcv1 rose 1.3% to 3,106 yuan a tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 edged up 0.4% to 3,771 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures DCIOcv1 dropped 3.9% to 813 yuan a tonne, tracking spot 62% iron ore which slid $2.5 to $160.5 per tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

($1 = 6.3163 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.