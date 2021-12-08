Shanghai stainless steel futures fall on weak downstream demand

Updates with closing prices

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures dropped to their lowest in more than three months on Wednesday, dented by sluggish downstream demand and easing raw material prices.

The most actively traded stainless steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SHSScv1, for January delivery, ended down 4.2% at 16,085 yuan per tonne, the lowest close since Sept. 2.

"Planned stainless steel production for December is considerable, but downstream demand is weak," analysts with GF Futures wrote in a note, adding that lower ferrochrome and stainless steel scrap prices also reduced costs at mills.

Other steel prices on the Shanghai bourse slipped as well. Construction used rebar SRBcv1, for May delivery, declined 2% to 4,350 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 2.1% to 4,528 yuan per tonne.

Prices of steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were mixed.

Benchmark iron ore futures DCIOcv1 were up 1.5% at 659 yuan a tonne, extending gains to a third day, after jumping 4.2% earlier in the session.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 rose $7 to $111.5 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Coking coal prices DJMcv1 closed up 2% at 2,056 yuan per tonne. They rose as much as 5.6% to 2,127 yuan in morning trade.

Coke futures on the Dalian exchange DCJcv1 dipped 1.3% to 2,917 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3528 Chinese yuan)

