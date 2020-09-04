AAPL

Shanghai shares set to snap five weeks of gains after Wall St selloff; Hong Kong down

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China stocks fell on Friday after a sharp overnight selloff in Wall Street, with the benchmark Shanghai index set to snap a five-week winning streak.

SSEC -1.4%, CSI300 -1.6%, HSI -1.8%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.3%

FTSE China A50 -1.6%

SHANGHAI, Sept 4(Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday after a sharp overnight selloff in Wall Street, with the benchmark Shanghai index set to snap a five-week winning streak.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.6% to 4,740.73 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 1.4% to 3,338.14 points.

** The tech-heavy start-up board index .CNT lost 1.7%, while the STAR50 index .STAR50 eased 1.2%.

** For the week, CSI300 was down 2.1%, while SSEC shed 1.8% and is on track to break a five-week winning streak.

** Wall Street's main indexes marked their deepest one-day dives in months on Thursday as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery.

** The U.S. selloff dented sentiment in the A-share market, as foreign investors tended to retreat via the Stock Connect after such corrections, said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.

** Investors on Friday sold a net 3.75 billion yuan ($548.14 million) worth of China stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, which allows foreign investors access to the country's onshore equities, according to Refinitiv data.

** Leading the declines, the CSI300 consumer staples index .CSI000912 dropped 3.2% by midday on worries about lofty valuations.

** Apple Inc's AAPL.Osuppliers also fell, after the iPhone maker's shares slipped 8% overnight.

** However, AVIC Securities' Zheng remained optimistic about the long-term outlook for A-shares, citing low valuations compared with their U.S. peers and Beijing's continued policy support as it needs a robust market to finance the country's tech industries.

** Bucking the broad retreat, China's semiconductor firms climbed on report of new policies to prop up the chip sector.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSIdropped 1.8%, to 24,551.18 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCElost 1.3%, to 9,809.44 points.

($1 = 6.8413 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters