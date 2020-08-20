Shanghai shares fall most in four weeks on fading stimulus hopes

Shanghai shares and China blue-chips fall 1.3%

China keeps key lending benchmark steady for 4th straight month

Trump says he stopped trade talks, not interested in China chat

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock market dropped the most in four weeks on Thursday after the country kept a key interest rate steady and as expectations of further policy support from Beijing dwindled.

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC fell 1.3% to close at 3,363.90, marking its worst day since July 24.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 also fell 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS down 1.3%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.3% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.8%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC fell 1.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT weakened almost 1%. Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 .STAR50 lost 2%.

** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight month at its August fixing on Thursday.

** The news came after premier Li Keqiang stressed last week that China would not resort to a flood-like stimulus.

** Chinese A-shares were dragged down by expectations that interest rates will not go any lower, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian.

** "The market is worried about there may not be more much liquidity to come," he added.

** U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he postponed trade talks with China, adding that he does not want to talk to China right now. A review of the phase-1 trade deal scheduled for last weekend did not take place.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.8%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 lost 1%.

** At 0701 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.04% weaker at 6.9218 per U.S. dollar.

** The Shanghai stock index is up 10.3% and the CSI300 has risen 14.2% this year. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.6% this month.

** About 33.56 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, less than the previous session's 40.57 billion.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

