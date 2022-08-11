Shanghai reports 5 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 2 symptomatic for Aug 11

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported five new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 11, up from zero a day earlier, while two local symptomatic cases were reported, up from none the day before, the city government said on Friday.

Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with zero the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 11, unchanged from a day earlier.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

