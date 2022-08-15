Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, no symptomatic for Aug 15

Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 15, down from five a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, versus one the day before, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 15, unchanged from a day earlier.

