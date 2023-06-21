News & Insights

Shanghai regulators summon Starbucks, Shake Shack citing excessive personal data collection

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

June 21, 2023 — 01:49 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators in financial hub Shanghai summoned three firms including Starbucks SBUX.O and Shake Shack SHAK.N earlier this week for collecting excessive personal information, the city's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday.

The regulators urged these firms to comprehensively rectify, protect personal information and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, Shanghai's cyberspace regulator said in a statement.

Currently, two firms including Shake Shack have made initial improvements to the issues, and Starbucks is actively making adjustments, the regulator said

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

