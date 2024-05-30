News & Insights

Shanghai Realway’s Shareholders’ Meeting Scheduled

May 30, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1835) has released an update.

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. has announced that their H Shareholders’ Class Meeting is scheduled for June 14, 2024, despite not reaching the required quorum of voting shares. Shareholders are urged to submit proxy forms to the designated registrar in advance, but may still attend and vote in person. The meeting will address matters outlined in the Company’s Circular and Notice from April 29, 2024.

