Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co. (SHSE:603659) Price Target Increased by 10.11% to 22.08

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co. (SHSE:603659) has been revised to CN¥22.08 / share. This is an increase of 10.11% from the prior estimate of CN¥20.05 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥13.64 to a high of CN¥36.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.35% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥28.80 / share.

Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co. Maintains 0.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.50%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 603659 is 0.10%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.97% to 18,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 9,116K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,165K shares , representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603659 by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,968K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603659 by 1.80% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,352K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 603659 by 13.74% over the last quarter.

EMRSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Equity Fund Class R6 holds 1,038K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 71.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603659 by 33.16% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 777K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.