Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to issue bonds for property buys

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co 600000.SS has become the first Chinese lender to issue bonds to fund real estate acquisitions, as Beijing eases some policies to aid cash-strapped developers.

The bank plans to raise 5 billion yuan ($790 million) by selling three-year bonds through China's interbank market, it said in a filing on Monday, adding, the funds would be used to finance real estate project acquisitions in the form of lending.

Beijing is already encouraging large developers to acquire assets from cash-strapped real estate firms to ease liquidity pressure.

Pudong Development's bond sales plan points to broadened financing channels for the property sector, and more financial institutions are expected to follow suit, analysts said.

The issuance came after property developer China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co 001979.SZ last week announced plans to issue bonds for real estate acquisitions.

More cash-strapped developers scrambled to avoid defaults or raise money. Shimao Group 0813.HK won approval from creditors to extend the payment deadline of a 450 million yuan asset-backed security (ABS) on Monday.

($1 = 6.3414 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith, additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.