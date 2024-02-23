Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. (SEHK:2607) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 14.62

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. (SEHK:2607) has been revised to 14.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 13.84 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.27 to a high of 17.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.85% from the latest reported closing price of 12.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2607 is 0.14%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 85,864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,147K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,884K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,191K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,208K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2607 by 12.87% over the last quarter.

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 5,203K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,172K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

