Shanghai Pharma Announces New Board Structure

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. has confirmed the composition of its board of directors and various committees as of 27 May 2024, including executive and independent non-executive members. Key positions announced include Mr. YANG Qiuhua as Chairman and convener of the Strategy Committee, alongside the formation of Nomination, Audit, and Remuneration and Assessment Committees with their respective conveners.

