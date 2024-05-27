Shanghai Pharma Announces Board Resignation

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co (HK:2607) has released an update.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. CHEN Fashu from his role as a non-executive director and member of the Strategy Committee, effective from 27 May 2024. Mr. CHEN’s departure is due to adjustments in his work arrangements and is not due to any disagreements or issues requiring shareholder attention. The company assures that his resignation will not affect its operations or governance structure.

