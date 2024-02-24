Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co. (SHSE:900932) Price Target Increased by 8.52% to 0.49

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co. (SHSE:900932) has been revised to 0.49 / share. This is an increase of 8.52% from the prior estimate of 0.45 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.43 to a high of 0.56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.62% from the latest reported closing price of 0.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900932 is 0.08%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 86,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,173K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares, representing an increase of 94.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 900932 by 515.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,092K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares, representing an increase of 86.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 900932 by 144.51% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,298K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,532K shares, representing a decrease of 16.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900932 by 40.08% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,583K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,253K shares, representing a decrease of 31.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900932 by 49.75% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5,241K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,231K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900932 by 31.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.