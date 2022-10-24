Shanghai Lingang Economic Development markets CNY and euro green bonds

Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group), rated Baa1/BBB+/A–, is marketing CNY and euro-denominated green bonds.

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (IFR) - Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group), rated Baa1/BBB+/A–, is marketing CNY and euro-denominated green bonds.

Lingang Wings is the issuer of the senior Reg S trade, which will have a guarantee from Shanghai Lingang and will be rated BBB+ by S&P.

The trade will be issued through the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and Haitong Bank are joint global coordinators, as well as joint lead managers and bookrunners with ICBC (Asia), ABC International, CMB Wing Lung Bank, China International Capital Corporation, Bank of Communications and Hua Xia Bank Co, Hong Kong branch, while China Zheshang Bank (Hong Kong branch) is a joint lead manager. 

Haitong International is the sole green structuring adviser for the deal.

Investor calls will be held on Tuesday.

