Shanghai Junshi Biosciences’ UK Approval for Cancer Drug

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has received approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for its drug Toripalimab, marketed as LOQTORZI® in the UK. This approval allows its use in combination therapies for treating nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), marking it as a pioneering treatment in the UK for these cancers. The clinical trials demonstrated significant improvements in survival rates, highlighting the drug’s potential impact on patient outcomes.

