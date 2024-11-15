News & Insights

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences’ UK Approval for Cancer Drug

November 15, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has received approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for its drug Toripalimab, marketed as LOQTORZI® in the UK. This approval allows its use in combination therapies for treating nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), marking it as a pioneering treatment in the UK for these cancers. The clinical trials demonstrated significant improvements in survival rates, highlighting the drug’s potential impact on patient outcomes.

