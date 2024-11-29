Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Relocates Key Offices

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its registered address in the PRC and its principal place of business in Hong Kong. The relocation in the PRC is pending shareholder approval, while the move in Hong Kong is set for January 2025. Such strategic changes could potentially impact the company’s operations and shareholder interests.

