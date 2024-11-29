News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Relocates Key Offices

November 29, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its registered address in the PRC and its principal place of business in Hong Kong. The relocation in the PRC is pending shareholder approval, while the move in Hong Kong is set for January 2025. Such strategic changes could potentially impact the company’s operations and shareholder interests.

For further insights into HK:1877 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.