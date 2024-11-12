Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Reduces Major Shareholders’ Stakes

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has completed a plan reducing the shareholding of major shareholders who held more than 5% of the company’s shares. Before the reduction, Shanghai Tanying and Shanghai Tanzheng together held 8% of the company’s total registered capital. This move might influence the stock’s liquidity and investor perception in the financial markets.
