Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Reduces Major Shareholders’ Stakes

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has completed a plan reducing the shareholding of major shareholders who held more than 5% of the company’s shares. Before the reduction, Shanghai Tanying and Shanghai Tanzheng together held 8% of the company’s total registered capital. This move might influence the stock’s liquidity and investor perception in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:1877 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.