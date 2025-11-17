Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. (SHSE:688180) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. (SHSE:688180) has been revised to CN¥26.52 / share. This is a decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of CN¥39.78 dated February 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥26.26 to a high of CN¥27.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.02% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥39.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 688180 is 0.11%, an increase of 21.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 1,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 764K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 447K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 166K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688180 by 3.86% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KSTR - KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF holds 107K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688180 by 18.49% over the last quarter.

