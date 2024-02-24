Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co. (SHSE:900934) Price Target Increased by 19.54% to 2.40

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co. (SHSE:900934) has been revised to 2.40 / share. This is an increase of 19.54% from the prior estimate of 2.01 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.30 to a high of 3.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.28% from the latest reported closing price of 2.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900934 is 0.16%, a decrease of 21.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 10,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,252K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,217K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCDFX - MATTHEWS CHINA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,826K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900934 by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 484K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 450K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900934 by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.