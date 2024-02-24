Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co. (SHSE:600754) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 44.04

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co. (SHSE:600754) has been revised to 44.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 41.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.74 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.86% from the latest reported closing price of 29.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600754 is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 4,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 666K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600754 by 11.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 650K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600754 by 17.63% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 491K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600754 by 14.41% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 403K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 307K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600754 by 2.26% over the last quarter.

