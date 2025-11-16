Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co. (SHSE:900934) Price Target Decreased by 11.95% to 1.27

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co. (SHSE:900934) has been revised to CN¥1.27 / share. This is a decrease of 11.95% from the prior estimate of CN¥1.44 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥0.95 to a high of CN¥1.64 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.41% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥1.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900934 is 0.00%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 7,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,945K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900934 by 7.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,940K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 535K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900934 by 18.88% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 307K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 204K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.