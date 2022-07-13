Shanghai issues third heatwave red alert for this summer

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai, China's financial hub, issued its third heatwave red alert for the summer on Thursday, signalling temperatures will rise to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) over the next 24 hours.

Tempreture downtown is expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Shanghai Meteorological Sevice said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.