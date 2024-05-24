Shanghai INT Medical Instruments AGM Unanimous Approval

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1501) has released an update.

Shanghai INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. announced unanimous approval on all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 24, 2024, including the adoption of financial statements and director reports for 2023, and the profit distribution plan for the year ended December 31, 2023. The approval of the annual financial budget for 2024 and the remuneration for directors and supervisors for 2024 were also agreed upon with 100% of the votes in favor. The meeting signifies strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and future plans.

For further insights into HK:1501 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.