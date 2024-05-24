News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai INT Medical Instruments AGM Unanimous Approval

May 24, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1501) has released an update.

Shanghai INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. announced unanimous approval on all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 24, 2024, including the adoption of financial statements and director reports for 2023, and the profit distribution plan for the year ended December 31, 2023. The approval of the annual financial budget for 2024 and the remuneration for directors and supervisors for 2024 were also agreed upon with 100% of the votes in favor. The meeting signifies strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and future plans.

For further insights into HK:1501 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.