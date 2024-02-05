News & Insights

Shanghai INE to expand trading limits for shipping, oil and copper contracts

February 05, 2024 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Siyi Liu, Mei Mei Chu, Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) will expand trading limits and adjust margin requirements for its listed products, container shipping, oil, copper and rubber contracts, it said in a notice on Monday.

The exchange will widen the trading band, which limits how much values can fluctuate, for its European container shipping index to 25%, from 20% previously.

The margin ratio will be raised to 25% from 22%.

For crude oil and low-sulphur fuel oil futures contracts, the trading limit will be raised to 11% from 8%.

INE will also expand the trading limits for the international copper contract to 8% from 6%, and for the rubber contract to 9% from 6%.

The changes will take place from the settlement on Wednesday Feb. 7, according to the notice.

