Shanghai Industrial Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Shanghai Industrial Holdings (HK:0363) has released an update.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, including the adoption of audited financial statements, dividend declarations, and the re-election of directors. Overwhelming shareholder support was indicated with votes in favor exceeding 90% for each resolution, and 100% for declaring a final dividend. The meeting underscored the company’s stable governance and shareholder alignment on strategic decisions.

