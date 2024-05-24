News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Industrial Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Industrial Holdings (HK:0363) has released an update.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, including the adoption of audited financial statements, dividend declarations, and the re-election of directors. Overwhelming shareholder support was indicated with votes in favor exceeding 90% for each resolution, and 100% for declaring a final dividend. The meeting underscored the company’s stable governance and shareholder alignment on strategic decisions.

For further insights into HK:0363 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGHIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.