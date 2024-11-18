Shanghai Industrial Holdings Invests in Ping An Fund

Shanghai Industrial Holdings (HK:0363) has released an update.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings, through its subsidiary Shanghai Jiyun, has entered into a strategic agreement with Ping An Fund to subscribe to fund units worth up to RMB1.38 billion. This investment, representing a significant 15.8284% of the offered units, marks a noteworthy move in the company’s portfolio expansion strategy. The deal, characterized as a discloseable transaction, will be financed through internal resources and/or bank financing.

