News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Invests in Ping An Fund

November 18, 2024 — 05:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Industrial Holdings (HK:0363) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shanghai Industrial Holdings, through its subsidiary Shanghai Jiyun, has entered into a strategic agreement with Ping An Fund to subscribe to fund units worth up to RMB1.38 billion. This investment, representing a significant 15.8284% of the offered units, marks a noteworthy move in the company’s portfolio expansion strategy. The deal, characterized as a discloseable transaction, will be financed through internal resources and/or bank financing.

For further insights into HK:0363 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGHIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.