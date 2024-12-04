Shanghai Henlius Biotech’s Biosimilar Gains Regulatory Nod

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has achieved a significant milestone with the acceptance of their New Drug Application for HLX11, a pertuzumab biosimilar, by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This development positions the company to potentially capture a share of the RMB3.387 billion pertuzumab injection market in mainland China. The drug is aimed at treating HER2-positive breast cancer in various stages, promising a new option for patients and potentially boosting the company’s market value.

