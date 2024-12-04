Shanghai Henlius Biotech Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting in December to discuss and potentially approve key agreements vital to the company’s strategic plans. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed resolutions, which could influence the company’s future operations. This meeting highlights Henlius’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its business and expand its market presence.

